FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher: U.S. economy starting to move, not acclerating
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Fed's Fisher: U.S. economy starting to move, not acclerating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is beginning to move forward slowly but not accelerate, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, speaking at a financial conference in the United Arab Emirates capital, also said he was confident that the U.S. economy would keep growing at its current 2 to 3 percent pace.

He described this week’s international rescue plan for indebted Cyprus, which involves penalising big depositors at its banks, as unique, since the island was a depository for hot money.

But he added that the difficulty with the rescue was what it signalled to other depositors around the world, since depositors ran economies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.