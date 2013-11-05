FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi lender FGB picks banks for dollar bond sale
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi lender FGB picks banks for dollar bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s First Gulf Bank (FGB) plans to sell a U.S. dollar-denominated, benchmark-sized bond as early as Tuesday and has hired five banks to arrange the offer, a document from lead arrangers showed.

FGB has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings and itself to arrange the bond sale, which is expected to raise at least $500 million for the lender.

Initial price thoughts for the bond, due in Januray 2019, are at 185 basis points over mid-swaps, the document showed. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.