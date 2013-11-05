UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi lender FGB to price $500 mln bond Tuesday

* FGB to price $500 mln bond due Jan 2019 - leads

* Price guidance at 185 bps over m/s

* First dollar bond since Oct 2012 (Adds deal size, book size pre-launch, context)

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s First Gulf Bank (FGB) will price a $500 million bond on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said, its first dollar-denominated debt offering in 13 months.

The transaction, which will mature in January 2019, has attracted orders from investors worth $1.3 billion so far, with books due to close at 1315 GMT, the document said.

Price guidance remains at the 185 basis points over midswaps level given earlier in the day.

FGB has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings and itself to arrange the bond sale.

It is the first time the bank, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family, has issued a dollar-denominated bond since October 2012, when it priced a $650 million five-year deal at 210 bps over midswaps.

That paper was trading at 100.463 on the bid side to yield 2.736 percent at 1305 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, in April the bank completed a 100 million Swiss franc ($109.8 million) deal with a two-year lifespan. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)