UAE lender FGB posts 13 pct Q3 net profit gain on higher income

ABU DHABI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on higher operating income, in line with analyst forecasts.

The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, made a net profit of 1.19 billion dirhams ($324 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.05 billion dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated on average a profit of 1.16 billion dirhams for the period.

“During the third quarter, FGB continued to witness notable growth in its core businesses, confirming its strategy to primarily develop its business based on solid organic growth both domestically and internationally,” Andre Sayegh, the chief executive of FGB, said in the statement.

Provisions in third quarter were higher at 422.6 million dirhams than 398.6 million dirhams a year ago.

Loans and advances grew 10.7 percent versus the end of 2012 to 126.9 billion dirhams while customer deposits expanded to 132.6 billion dirhams, up 11.1 percent over the same timeframe.

Profit for the first nine months of the year was up 13.2 percent over the same period last year to 3.4 billion dirhams.

FGB is one of two banks hired by Abu Dhabi earlier this month to advise on the merger of the two stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates, sources told Reuters

The lender on Saturday said it raised its stake from 40 per cent to 100 percent in an Islamic finance company in the UAE, seeking to expand its sharia-compliant operations globally.

The bank is also looking to buy the retail banking business of Barclays in the UAE, its CEO told Reuters in September.