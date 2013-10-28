FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE lender FGB posts 13 pct Q3 net profit gain on higher income
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 28, 2013 / 2:13 PM / 4 years ago

UAE lender FGB posts 13 pct Q3 net profit gain on higher income

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 net profit 1.19 bln dhs vs 1.05 bln dhs yr ago

* Profit in line with estimates (Adds details)

ABU DHABI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on higher operating income, in line with analyst forecasts.

The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, made a net profit of 1.19 billion dirhams ($324 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.05 billion dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated on average a profit of 1.16 billion dirhams for the period.

“During the third quarter, FGB continued to witness notable growth in its core businesses, confirming its strategy to primarily develop its business based on solid organic growth both domestically and internationally,” Andre Sayegh, the chief executive of FGB, said in the statement.

Provisions in third quarter were higher at 422.6 million dirhams than 398.6 million dirhams a year ago.

Loans and advances grew 10.7 percent versus the end of 2012 to 126.9 billion dirhams while customer deposits expanded to 132.6 billion dirhams, up 11.1 percent over the same timeframe.

Profit for the first nine months of the year was up 13.2 percent over the same period last year to 3.4 billion dirhams.

FGB is one of two banks hired by Abu Dhabi earlier this month to advise on the merger of the two stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates, sources told Reuters

The lender on Saturday said it raised its stake from 40 per cent to 100 percent in an Islamic finance company in the UAE, seeking to expand its sharia-compliant operations globally.

The bank is also looking to buy the retail banking business of Barclays in the UAE, its CEO told Reuters in September.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.