Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank Q4 net profit up 19 pct

ABU DHABI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s First Gulf Bank on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 19 percent aided by strong investment returns and gains arising from a real estate recovery.

The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, made a net profit of 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) for the three months ended December 31, compared with 1.15 billion dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

FGB’s board recommended a cash dividend of one dirham per share and 30 percent in bonus shares for 2013. The cash component of the dividend is higher than the 0.83 dirhams a share it paid in 2012. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)