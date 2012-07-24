FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE First Gulf Bank Q2 net profit up 14 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2012 / 9:15 AM / 5 years ago

UAE First Gulf Bank Q2 net profit up 14 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 14 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, made a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($278 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 890 million dirhams in the prior-year period, it said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average profit of 950.1 million dirhams for the second quarter.

Profit for the first six months of the year grew 11 percent over the same period last year to 1.95 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.