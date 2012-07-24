UAE First Gulf Bank Q2 net profit up 14 pct, beats estimates

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 14 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, made a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($278 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 890 million dirhams in the prior-year period, it said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average profit of 950.1 million dirhams for the second quarter.

Profit for the first six months of the year grew 11 percent over the same period last year to 1.95 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)