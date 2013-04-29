FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's First Gulf Bank Q1 net profit rises 12 pct
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 4 years

UAE's First Gulf Bank Q1 net profit rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, April 29 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the second-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by market value, posted a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday but missed the average forecast of analysts.

FGB made a net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams ($285.9 million) in the first three months of 2013, up from 934.7 million dirhams in the same period of last year.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a profit for the period of 1.1 billion dirhams.

Bad loan provisions for the first quarter were 433.3 million dirhams, up from the 412.7 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

