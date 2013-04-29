UPDATE 1-UAE's First Gulf Bank Q1 net profit rises 12 pct

* Q1 net profit 1.05 bln dhs vs 934.7 mln dhs yr-ago

* Higher net interest, Islamic income boost profits

* Continues trend of strong results from UAE banks

* But FGB misses analysts’ estimates (Adds reasons for income rise, loan and deposit numbers)

ABU DHABI, April 29 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the second-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates by market value, posted a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday on the back of higher net interest income, but missed the average forecast of analysts.

FGB made a net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams ($285.9 million) in the first three months of 2013, up from 934.7 million dirhams in the same period of last year, it said in a statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 1.1 billion dirhams.

The bank attributed the profit increase to a 6 percent hike year-on-year in net interest and Islamic financing income, which reached 1.38 billion dirhams in the opening quarter of 2013. Total revenue was up 12 percent to 1.87 billion dirhams.

However, bad loan provisions for the first quarter were 433.3 million dirhams, up from 412.7 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012.

Compared to the end of 2012, loans and advances were up 3 percent while deposits were flat.

“FGB is off to a highly positive start in 2013. Our priority remains solid control on balance sheet management, simultaneously factoring a consistent and paced growth,” chief executive Andre Sayegh said in the statement.

In early March, FGB fully repaid the 4.5 billion dirhams of federal government funds that it had received as support in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Banks in the UAE have posted strong profit growth for the first quarter, with National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s Emirates NBD reporting year-on-year increases of 36 and 31 percent respectively.

Confidence in the banking sector has helped boost the UAE stock markets, which are at multi-year highs. FGB itself was up 30.6 percent year-to-date at the end of share trading on Sunday.