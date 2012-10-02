FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ex-NBAD banker Mohamed joins Abu Dhabi's Finance House
October 2, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Ex-NBAD banker Mohamed joins Abu Dhabi's Finance House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Finance House has appointed Robert Mohamed, previously the top investment banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, as its chief investment officer, the firm said on Tuesday.

Mohamed, who was also the head of debt capital markets at NBAD previously, joined Finance House on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Finance House was planing to buy privately-owned investment bank CAPM Investment to expand into investment banking and asset management, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in March. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)

