Abu Dhabi's Finance House says acquires CAPM Investment
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Finance House says acquires CAPM Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Finance House said on Sunday it had acquired CAPM Investment, a firm providing investment banking, asset management and financial advisory services in the emirate.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed in a statement by Finance House.

CAPM Chief Executive, Mahdi Mattar, said in the statement that the firm had mandates in both equity and debt-capital markets, adding that it was the lead manager in a local initial public offering in the United Arab Emirates without specifying the name of the company. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
