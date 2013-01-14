FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Finance House CIO resigns
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Finance House CIO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The chief investment officer of Abu Dhabi-listed Finance House has resigned from the company, after just three months in the post, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Robert Mohamed has resigned because of personal reasons, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter was not public. They did not elaborate.

A spokesman for Finance House confirmed the resignation.

Mohamed was previously the top investment banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and before that, he worked at Deutsche Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho and David French, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.