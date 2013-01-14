MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Finance House CIO resigns

ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The chief investment officer of Abu Dhabi-listed Finance House has resigned from the company, after just three months in the post, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Robert Mohamed has resigned because of personal reasons, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter was not public. They did not elaborate.

A spokesman for Finance House confirmed the resignation.

Mohamed was previously the top investment banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and before that, he worked at Deutsche Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho and David French, Editing by Andrew Torchia)