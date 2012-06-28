FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates $587.5 mln aircraft lease deal price talk issued
June 28, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Emirates $587.5 mln aircraft lease deal price talk issued

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Doric Nimrod Air Finance Alpha, the aircraft leasing firm planning to issue bonds to help finance the sale of four Airbus A380 planes for Emirates airline , released initial price thoughts for the deal on Thursday.

The $433.8 million Class A notes with a 10.4-year expected maturity could price in the range of 5.25 and 5.5 percent, while the $153.7 million Class B notes with a 6.9 year maturity may price between 6.75 and 7 percent.

The Class A notes carry an expected rating of A3, with the Class B notes provisionally scored at Baa3.

The company said last week it was planning a two tranche issue of Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETCs) worth $587.5 million to help fund the planes which will be leased to Emirates.

An EETC is a financial security used in aircraft finance where the airline gets ownership of the planes on maturity of the certificates. The transactions are similar to a form of secured debt financing like mortgages.

While often used by airlines in Europe and the United States, EETC transactions from the Gulf Arab region - home to some of the fastest-growing carriers in the world - are extremely rare.

Goldman Sachs is sole bookrunner on the transaction, which is this week’s business. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)

