Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties picks banks for sukuk sale -sources

ABU DHABI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s largest property developer, has hired five banks to arrange the sale of a benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, to refinance debt, three banking sources aware of the matter said.

The majority state-owned firm has hired National Bank of Abu Dhabi, First Gulf Bank Dubai Islamic Bank , Standard Chartered and Goldman Sachs Inc , the sources said, requesting anonymity because the information is not yet public.

Aldar plans to issue the sukuk before year-end, the sources added. Benchmark-sized typically means that the size of a bond will be at least $500 million.

“Post-merger, Aldar is adopting prudent and strategic measures to refinance and pay its debt, and a sukuk issuance is a logical step with the markets looking good,” one banking source involved in the deal said.

A spokesman for Aldar in Abu Dhabi declined to comment.

The proposed bond sale would be the firm’s first since it completed its Abu Dhabi government-backed merger with Sorouh Real Estate in June to create the second-largest listed property firm in the United Arab Emirates and one of the biggest in the Middle East, with assets of $13 billion. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho & Dinesh Nair, Editing by Jane Baird)