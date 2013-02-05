FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emirates in 5-year sponsorship deal with Formula One
February 5, 2013

Dubai's Emirates in 5-year sponsorship deal with Formula One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Emirates airline, which has multi-million dollar sponsorship deals with FIFA and Arsenal football club, inked a five-year partnership with Formula One motor racing on Tuesday, beginning this year.

Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, who announced the sponsorship deal alongside Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone, said it was worth “millions of dollars” but gave no specifics.

The Dubai government-owned carrier also has shirt sponsorship deals with Italy’s AC Milan and French club Paris St-Germain.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar

