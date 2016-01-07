FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital raises $175 mln for second credit fund
#Financials
January 7, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital raises $175 mln for second credit fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gulf Capital has raised $175 million for the first closing of a new credit fund, and aims for a final close of $250 million, the Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm said on Thursday.

The fund, Gulf Credit Opportunities Fund II, expects to make up to 12 investments of $15 million to $30 million each during its 10-year life. A credit fund structures its investments as private debt rather than equity.

Gulf Credit Partners, which manages Gulf Capital’s funds, will invest in companies generating annual revenues of between $25 million and $250 million in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

The new fund will be Gulf Capital’s second credit fund. The first closed in 2013 at around $221 million, and is currently over 90 percent invested in some eight companies. Gulf Capital handles over $4 billion of assets across 10 funds and investment vehicles. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

