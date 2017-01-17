FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Dubai economy's growth slows in 2016, government sees pick-up this year
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 7 months ago

Dubai economy's growth slows in 2016, government sees pick-up this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dubai's economic growth slowed last year because of low oil prices and sluggish global trade, official data showed on Tuesday, but the government predicted a modest pick-up this year.

The economy expanded 2.7 percent in 2016, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, chairman of the emirate's Economic Development Committee, said in a statement. That is below growth of roughly 4 percent in 2015.

But Sheikh Ahmed predicted growth would pick up to 3.1 percent in 2017. Dubai, with a diversified economy that focuses on tourism and international business services, has been outperforming most of the Gulf Arab oil exporting states in an era of low oil prices.

The emirate has continued to invest heavily in real estate and transport projects before it hosts the World Expo in 2020. Last month it announced a state budget that envisages total spending rising to 47.3 billion dirhams ($12.9 billion) this year from 46.1 billion dirhams planned for 2016, including a 27 percent jump in infrastructure spending. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

