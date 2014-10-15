FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone, Gulf investors buy minority stake in UAE's GEMS Education
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 15, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Blackstone, Gulf investors buy minority stake in UAE's GEMS Education

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Fajr Capital said on Wednesday that it was part of a group including Blackstone and Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat that acquired a “significant minority stake” in United Arab Emirates-based GEMS Education.

No price for the deal was given in the statement posted on Fajr’s website, which said Blackstone had made its investment through its Tactical Opportunities fund.

GEMS Education’s chairman, Sunny Varkey, said in September last year that his company was hoping to raise up to $500 million from the sale of a 20 percent stake in the schools operator. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.