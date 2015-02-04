FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital seals $232 mln loan to fund investments
February 4, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital seals $232 mln loan to fund investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Gulf Capital on Wednesday said it had sealed an 850 million dirham ($232 million) syndicated loan to help fund its investments.

The six-year revolving credit facility was lead arranged by First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank . The deal comes soon after the firm closed its third and largest private equity fund, the $750 million GC Equity Partners III.

“This record size revolver credit facility allows Gulf Capital to reduce its borrowing costs, optimise its capital structure and continue financing its investments across all of its asset classes,” said Karim El Solh, chief executive of Gulf Capital.

Gulf Capital currently manages over $3.3 billion of assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
