Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital says eyes four deals in Egypt
#Financials
May 25, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital says eyes four deals in Egypt

David French

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, May 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital is considering four deals in Egypt in healthcare, oil and gas, petrochemicals and consumer goods, the firm’s chief executive said on Monday.

Gulf Capital also aims to hold $5 billion in assets under management by 2018, CEO Karim El Solh told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi. This would be up from $3.5 billion currently.

“Our aspiration is to be a $5 billion to $10 billion asset manager,” he said.

“We’re looking to launch our next credit fund soon. It’ll be in the next 6 months,” Solh said, adding he hoped the fund would be worth $250 million. (Reporting by David French, writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
