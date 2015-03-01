FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital sees 4-6 acquisitions this year
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital sees 4-6 acquisitions this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Gulf Capital may complete between four and six acquisitions this year, chief executive Karim El Solh told reporters on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a business conference in Abu Dhabi, Solh also said his company had no current plans to conduct an initial public offer of its shares.

Last July, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Gulf Capital was considering an IPO to obtain more capital and expand its activities in the region. One said a listing was likely to occur on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.