FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai sovereign fund ICD signs upsized $2.55 bln loan
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 4 years

Dubai sovereign fund ICD signs upsized $2.55 bln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD), the holding company for some of the emirate’s best-known companies, has signed an upsized $2.55 billion, five-year loan facility, it said in a statement on Monday.

The new deal, which was arranged by a group of eight local and international banks, refinances an existing $2 billion facility which is due to mature in August.

Bankers told Reuters last month that the new loan had attracted heavy demand from lenders, with ICD considering an increase on its original $2 billion target.

In total, 17 lenders participated in the deal, the statement said. The loan had been marketed since mid-March.

ICD is Dubai’s flagship investment vehicle, holding stakes in many of its top companies including Emirates airline , lender Emirates NBD and property developer Emaar Properties.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.