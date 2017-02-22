FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
$931 mln in defence contracts announced on day four of Abu Dhabi expo
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 6 months ago

$931 mln in defence contracts announced on day four of Abu Dhabi expo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 3.42 billion dirhams ($931 million) in defence procurement contracts on Wednesday, the fourth day of the biennial International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Armed Forces have awarded around 18.8 billion dirhams in contracts during the first four days of the event, Reuters calculations show.

Wednesday's contracts with local and international firms included a 1.29 billion dirham deal awarded to missile maker Raytheon Co, Idex spokesman Rashid al-Shamsi told reporters.

The region's largest defence show where more than 1,200 companies are participating closes on Thursday. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; writing by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; editing by David Clarke)

