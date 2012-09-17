FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emirates says has no plans to buy stake in Indian carriers
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 17, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Dubai's Emirates says has no plans to buy stake in Indian carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates said on Monday it did not have plans to buy a stake in any Indian carrier, after India last week allowed foreign airlines to buy up to a 49 percent stake in local carriers.

Ailing Kingfisher Airlines is banking on attracting a foreign airline to pump in money, while shares in budget carrier SpiceJet surged on Monday, as investors hoped for foreign investments.

Any global carrier eyeing a stake in an Indian carrier must weigh up the benefits of a market with high long-term growth potential but one that has been squeezed by high costs and fierce price competition.

“Emirates has no plans to acquire a stake in another airline in India or anywhere else,” the airline said in a statement. “We are busy focusing on the many aspects of our own growth including the launch of flights to five new destinations in as many months.” (Reporting by Praveen Menon, writing by Anurag Kotoky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.