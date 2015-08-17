FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE open to meeting Indian oil demand -UAE economy minister
August 17, 2015

UAE open to meeting Indian oil demand -UAE economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is open to meeting any demand for oil from India, the Gulf OPEC member’s economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri told Reuters on Monday.

Mansouri was speaking after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the UAE on a two-day visit.

Modi will seek to engage Abu Dhabi, which has one of the richest sovereign wealth funds in the world, to invest in India as well as expand cooperation in the energy sector, a senior Indian government official told Reuters in New Delhi on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi provides 9 percent of India’s energy needs and India is the world’s fourth biggest oil consumer. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

