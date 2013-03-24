FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Al-Braik plans silicon smelter in Abu Dhabi
March 24, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Dubai's Al-Braik plans silicon smelter in Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 24 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Al-Braik Investments on Sunday said it planned to set up a $200 million silicon smelter in Abu Dhabi, the first facility of its kind among Gulf Arab countries.

Privately owned Al-Braik has obtained approval from the Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi (Kizad) to produce high- grade silicon metal used in the aluminium industry, the company said in a statement.

Al-Braik, which invests in energy, real estate and hospitality industries, appointed U.S investment bank Jefferies LLC as financial advisor for the project.

The $200 million investment would build two furnaces with combined output capacity of 33,000 tonnes per annum; they would be fully operational in early 2016. Capacity would be doubled by 2019.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, is investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism and infrastructure as it seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil.

Kizad, which became operational this year, has Emirates Aluminium as its anchor tenant with several other industries setting up shop in the first phase, which spans 51 square kilometres (20 square miles). (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
