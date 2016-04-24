FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi March inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y
April 24, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi March inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre
released the following March consumer price data for the Gulf
Arab emirate on Sunday.
        
    ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION    03/16     02/16     01/15
pct change month/month               0.1      -0.2       n/a
pct change year/year                 2.8       3.4       3.5
    
    NOTE. Prices of housing and utilities jumped 6.9 percent
from a year earlier while food and beverage prices increased 1.9
percent. Transport prices dropped 3.1 percent after the United
Arab Emirates cut domestic gasoline prices in March.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)

