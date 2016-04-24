Abu Dhabi March inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y

April 24 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following March consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Sunday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 03/16 02/16 01/15 pct change month/month 0.1 -0.2 n/a pct change year/year 2.8 3.4 3.5 NOTE. Prices of housing and utilities jumped 6.9 percent from a year earlier while food and beverage prices increased 1.9 percent. Transport prices dropped 3.1 percent after the United Arab Emirates cut domestic gasoline prices in March. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)