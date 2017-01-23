FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation drops to 0.8 percent
January 23, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation drops to 0.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released
the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab
emirate on Monday. 

ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION      12/16     11/16     12/15     
pct change month/month            -0.5       0.5       n/a
pct change year/year               0.8       2.3       4.8
    NOTE. Previous figures are revised.
    For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent.
Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and
utilities rose 5.6 percent, and transport fell 1.7 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

