Abu Dhabi says January inflation 3.2 pct, changes base year
February 29, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi says January inflation 3.2 pct, changes base year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released
the following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab
emirate on Monday, changing the base year for the data series to
2014 from 2007, which had the effect of lowering the inflation
rate sharply.
    
    ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION    01/16
pct change month/month              -0.6
pct change year/year                 3.2
    
    NOTE. The change in the base year reduced the weighting of
housing and utilities in the consumer basket to 31.2 percent
from 37.9 percent, among other changes.
    This had the effect of lowering the inflation rate. In
December, using the 2007 base year, consumer prices rose 0.4
percent month-on-month and 5.2 percent year-on-year, according
to Reuters calculations.
    In January, prices of housing and utilities jumped 8.2
percent while food and beverage prices increased 1.1 percent,
the statistics centre said.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
