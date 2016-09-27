FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Abu Dhabi August inflation plunges to 0.5 pct
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Abu Dhabi August inflation plunges to 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released
the following August consumer price data for the Gulf Arab
emirate, showing inflation at its lowest level since at least
the end of 2014. 

ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION      08/16     07/16     08/15
pct change month/month            -0.7       0.4       1.2
pct change year/year               0.5       2.3       5.4
    NOTE. Year-earlier figures are revised.
    The centre did not give a reason for the sharp fall of
inflation in August, but the United Arab Emirates cut domestic
gasoline prices for that month in line with global oil price
trends.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
