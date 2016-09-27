TABLE-Abu Dhabi August inflation plunges to 0.5 pct

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following August consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate, showing inflation at its lowest level since at least the end of 2014. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16 08/15 pct change month/month -0.7 0.4 1.2 pct change year/year 0.5 2.3 5.4 NOTE. Year-earlier figures are revised. The centre did not give a reason for the sharp fall of inflation in August, but the United Arab Emirates cut domestic gasoline prices for that month in line with global oil price trends. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)