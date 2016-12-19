FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2016 / 6:58 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Dubai November inflation rate at 3.0 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Dubai Statistics Center released the
following November consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate
on Monday.
    
 DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         11/16     10/16     
  pct change month/month           0.1      -0.1       
  pct change year/year             3.0       2.7       
    
    NOTE - In August, the centre changed the base year for the
consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 and adjusted the consumer
basket. This had the effect of raising recent inflation rates
slightly.
    Housing and utility costs rose 4.2 percent from a year
earlier in November while food and beverage prices climbed 2.3
percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

