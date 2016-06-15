FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dubai May inflation falls to 1.5 pct on food prices
June 15, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Dubai May inflation falls to 1.5 pct on food prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The Dubai Statistics Center released the
following May consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on
Wednesday.
    
 DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         05/16     04/16     05/15     
  pct change month/month           0.2       0.7       0.6      
  pct change year/year             1.5       1.9       4.7      
    
    NOTE - Housing and utility costs, which account for almost
44 percent of the consumer basket, climbed 3.3 percent from a
year earlier while food and beverage prices, which account for
just over 11 percent, fell 0.5 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

