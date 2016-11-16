FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Dubai October inflation rate rises to 2.7 pct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

Dubai October inflation rate rises to 2.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Dubai Statistics Center released the
following October consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate
on Wednesday.
    
 DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         10/16     09/16     
  pct change month/month          -0.1       0.2       
  pct change year/year             2.7       2.4       
    
    NOTE - In August, the centre changed the base year for the
consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 and adjusted the consumer
basket. This had the effect of raising recent inflation rates
lightly.
    Housing and utility costs rose 4.5 percent from a year
earlier in October while food and beverage prices edged up 0.3
percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.