UAE June inflation edges down to 4.2 pct y/y
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

UAE June inflation edges down to 4.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates National Bureau
of Statistics released the following June consumer price data on
Tuesday.
    
UAE CONSUMER INFLATION         06/15     05/15     06/14     
pct change month/month          0.3       0.3       0.4
pct change year/year            4.2       4.3       2.2
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39
percent of consumer expenses, jumped 10.2 percent from a year
earlier in June and rose 0.8 percent from the previous month.
Abu Dhabi, the biggest emirate in the UAE, hiked electricity and
water tariffs from Jan. 1, while the real estate market has been
rising.
    Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14
percent of the basket, rose 1.4 percent year-on-year and 0.8
percent month-on-month.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
