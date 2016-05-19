FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dubai April inflation rises to 1.9 pct
May 19, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Dubai April inflation rises to 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - The Dubai Statistics Center released the
following April consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on
Thursday.
    
 DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         04/16     03/16     04/15     
  pct change month/month           0.7       0.3       0.2
  pct change year/year             1.9       1.5       4.2
    
    NOTE - Transport costs, which account for about 9 percent of
consumer expenses, fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier. Housing
and utility costs, which account for almost 44 percent, rose 4.0
percent while food and beverage prices, which account for just
over 11 percent, gained 4.1 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)
