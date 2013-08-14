TABLE-UAE July inflation steady at 1.3 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' annual inflation rate was steady at 1.3 percent in July, at its highest level since July 2011, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 07/13 06/13 07/12 pct change month/month 0.0 0.3 0.0 pct change year/year 1.3 1.3 0.5 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent of consumer expenses, rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier. Food and soft drink prices, which make up nearly 14 percent of the basket, climbed 3.5 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters in April forecast average inflation in the UAE would accelerate to 1.6 percent in 2013 from 0.7 percent in 2012, which was the lowest level since 1990.