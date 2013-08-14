FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UAE July inflation steady at 1.3 pct
August 14, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-UAE July inflation steady at 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' annual
inflation rate was steady at 1.3 percent in July, at its highest
level since July 2011, according to data released by the
National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
         
UAE CONSUMER INFLATION          07/13      06/13      07/12  
pct change month/month           0.0        0.3        0.0   
pct change year/year             1.3        1.3        0.5   
     
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39
percent of consumer expenses, rose 0.4 percent from a year
earlier. Food and soft drink prices, which make up nearly 14
percent of the basket, climbed 3.5 percent.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in April forecast average
inflation in the UAE would accelerate to 1.6 percent in 2013
from 0.7 percent in 2012, which was the lowest level since 1990.

