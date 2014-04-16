FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UAE March inflation at 1.9 pct, highest since 2010
April 16, 2014

TABLE-UAE March inflation at 1.9 pct, highest since 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in the United Arab
Emirates edged up to 1.9 percent in March, its highest level
since October 2010, from 1.8 percent in February, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

UAE CONSUMER INFLATION           03/14     02/14     03/13      
 
pct change month/month            0.2       0.2       0.1   
pct change year/year              1.9       1.8       1.0    
NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39
percent of consumer expenses, rose 2.4 percent from a year
earlier in March. Food and soft drink prices, representing
nearly 14 percent of the basket, increased 2.0 percent.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast average
inflation in the UAE would accelerate to 2.5 percent in 2014 and
2.7 percent in 2015 from 1.1 percent in 2013, which was the
highest level since 2009. 

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
