FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE May inflation edges up to 4.3 pct on housing, utility costs
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

UAE May inflation edges up to 4.3 pct on housing, utility costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates National Bureau
of Statistics released the following May consumer price data on
Monday.
    
UAE CONSUMER INFLATION         05/15     04/15     05/14     
pct change month/month          0.3       0.2       0.2
pct change year/year            4.3       4.2       2.0
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39
percent of consumer expenses, jumped 9.4 percent from a year
earlier in May. The emirate of Abu Dhabi, the biggest emirate
in the UAE, hiked electricity and water tariffs from Jan. 1,
while the real estate market has been rising.
    Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14
percent of the basket, gained 1.4 percent year-on-year.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.