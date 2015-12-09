FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

UAE October inflation falls to 3.7 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates National Bureau
of Statistics released the following October consumer price
data.
    
 UAE CONSUMER INFLATION         10/15     09/15     10/14
 pct change month/month         -0.5       0.3       0.1
 pct change year/year            3.7       4.3       3.1
    
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39
percent of consumer expenses, jumped 8.3 percent from a year
earlier. Abu Dhabi, the biggest emirate in the UAE, hiked
electricity and water tariffs from Jan. 1.
    Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14
percent of the basket, rose 0.4 percent year-on-year.
    Transportation prices rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier
but dropped 4.1 percent from the previous month as the UAE cut
domestic gasoline prices in October.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
