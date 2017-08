Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following July consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Sunday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 07/16 06/16 07/15 pct change month/month 0.4 0.6 0.3 pct change year/year 2.3 2.1 4.4 NOTE. Year-earlier figures are revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)