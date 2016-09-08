FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UAE annual inflation unchanged at 1.8 percent in July
September 8, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

UAE annual inflation unchanged at 1.8 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates National Bureau
of Statistics released the following consumer price data on
Thursday.
    
 UAE CONSUMER INFLATION         07/16     06/16     07/15     
 pct change month/month          0.3       0.5       0.3
 pct change year/year            1.8       1.8       4.4
        
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39
percent of consumer expenses, rose 2.7 percent from a year
earlier. Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14
percent of the basket, climbed 0.6 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

