UAE annual inflation unchanged at 1.8 percent in July

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following consumer price data on Thursday. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 07/16 06/16 07/15 pct change month/month 0.3 0.5 0.3 pct change year/year 1.8 1.8 4.4 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent of consumer expenses, rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier. Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14 percent of the basket, climbed 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)