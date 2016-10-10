FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UAE August inflation tumbles to 0.6 pct as fuel prices cut
October 10, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

TABLE-UAE August inflation tumbles to 0.6 pct as fuel prices cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates National Bureau
of Statistics released the following consumer price data on
Monday.
    
 UAE CONSUMER INFLATION         08/16     07/16     08/15      
 pct change month/month         -0.3       0.3       0.9
 pct change year/year            0.6       1.8       4.9 
        
    NOTE. Base year is 2007.
    Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent
of consumer expenses, rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier. Food
and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14 percent,
climbed 1.7 percent but transport costs plunged 12.1 percent
after the UAE cut domestic fuel prices for August.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

