FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
TABLE-UAE April inflation eases to 2.2 pct on food, housing prices
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 3 months ago

TABLE-UAE April inflation eases to 2.2 pct on food, housing prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates National Bureau
of Statistics released the following April consumer price data
on Wednesday.
    
 UAE CONSUMER INFLATION         04/17     03/17     
 pct change month/month         -0.4       0.4       
 pct change year/year            2.2       3.0       
    
    NOTE.  The statistics authority changed the base year for
the consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 starting in October
2016, and changed the weights for basket components. For
example, the weight of housing and utilities fell to 34.1
percent from 39.3 percent. 
    Housing and utility costs rose 1.6 percent from a year ago
in April. Food and soft drink prices, which account for 14.3
percent of the new basket, fell 0.5 percent while transport
costs increased 6.6 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.