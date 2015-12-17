FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE central bank raises key policy rate by 25 bps
December 17, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

UAE central bank raises key policy rate by 25 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Thursday it decided to raise the interest rate on its certificates of deposits by 25 basis points, effective immediately, it said in a statement.

The announcement came a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nine years.

The UAE rate hike follows interest rate rises of a quarter of a percentage point by the central banks of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain. [ID: nL8N1454XV]

Certificats of Deposit are the monetary policy instrument used by the UAE central bank through which changes in interest rates are transmitted.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan

