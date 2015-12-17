UAE central bank raises key policy rate by 25 bps

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Thursday it decided to raise the interest rate on its certificates of deposits by 25 basis points, effective immediately, it said in a statement.

The announcement came a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nine years.

The UAE rate hike follows interest rate rises of a quarter of a percentage point by the central banks of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain. [ID: nL8N1454XV]

Certificats of Deposit are the monetary policy instrument used by the UAE central bank through which changes in interest rates are transmitted.