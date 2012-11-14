FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's IPIC to meet investors ahead of possible bond
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

Abu Dhabi's IPIC to meet investors ahead of possible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - International Petroleum Investment Co, an investment vehicle fully owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, will hold meetings with “key accounts” ahead of a possible bond issue, arranging banks said.

Meetings begin in Frankfurt and Munich on November 15 and conclude on November 22 in Paris, according to a document released by arranging banks and seen by Reuters.

The company has picked BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis , RBS and Unicredit for any eventual issue, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

IPIC “will be meeting with certain key accounts as part of its ongoing investor relations and in furtherance of the Abu Dhabi Government’s transparency efforts and coordination for its capital markets participants,” the document said.

It added that a Reg S transaction may follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.