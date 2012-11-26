FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's IPIC to price benchmark-size three-tranche bond Tuesday
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Abu Dhabi's IPIC to price benchmark-size three-tranche bond Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), an investment vehicle owned by the Abu Dhabi government, plans to price a three-tranche, dual-currency bond on Tuesday, arranging banks said on Monday.

IPIC, rated AA, plans to issue a three-year dollar-denominated portion, and two euro-denominated pieces carrying maturities of 5.5 and 10.5 years.

All three tranches will be benchmark-sized, which is typically understood to mean at least $500 million.

BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis, RBS and Unicredit are joint bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)

