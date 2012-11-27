IPIC launches triple-tranche USD and EUR bonds

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, has launched its three-tranche dual-currency bond deal, through which it is set to raise a combined USD2.9bn-equivalent.

The issuer launched a USD750m three-year tranche at 135bp over midswaps, a EUR800m 5.5-year portion at 145bp over midswaps and a EUR850m note at 195bp over midswaps.

Pricing on all three portions of the deal came at the tight end of the official guidance ranges, which had been set at 135-140bp for the euro tranche, 145-150bp for the 5.5-year note and 195-200bp for the 10.5-year portion.

The three-year dollar tranche carries a coupon of 1.75%, while the two euro-denominated notes have coupons of 2.375% and 3.625% respectively.

BNP Paribas is global co-ordinator on the transaction and is joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit.