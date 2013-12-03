FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi energy fund IPIC H1 net profit up 6.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi energy fund IPIC H1 net profit up 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), the state-owned fund with a main mandate to invest in energy-related assets, on Tuesday reported a 6.7 percent rise in its first-half net profit helped by a recovery in global equity markets.

IPIC, which owns stakes in companies such as Spain’s Cepsa and Austria’s OMV, made a net profit of 3.2 billion dirhams ($872 million) during first half of this year, compared with 3.0 billion dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement on its website.

Revenue fell to 95.7 billion dirhams versus 96.7 billion dirhams in first half last year. Total assets dropped to 233.1 billion UAE dirhams ($63.46 billion) for the first-half of 2013, compared with 239.3 billion dirhams in December 2012 largely due to unwinding of derivative positions, IPIC said.

Through its Aabar Investments unit, IPIC also owns a stake in Italian bank Unicredit. ($1 = 3.6733 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.