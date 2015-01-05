FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massar Solutions plans $157 mln Abu Dhabi float -statement
January 5, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Massar Solutions plans $157 mln Abu Dhabi float -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Massar Solutions, a United Arab Emirates vehicle rental firm, said on Monday it plans to list 40 percent of its shares on Abu Dhabi’s stock market.

The firm will seek to sell 240 million ordinary shares at 2.4 dirhams ($0.65) each between January 11 and January 25, it said in a statement. This would value the initial public offer (IPO) at 576 million dirhams ($156.82 million).

Shares in the IPO will come equally from existing shareholders Invest AD and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), with Macquarie Capital Middle East and National Bank of Abu Dhabi acting as joint financial advisers, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

