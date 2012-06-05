FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai JAFZA to raise $1.85 bln for redemption-source
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Dubai JAFZA to raise $1.85 bln for redemption-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) plans to raise $1.85 billion towards the redemption of its $2-billion Islamic bond this year by issuing another sukuk and obtaining an Islamic financing facility, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be named ahead of any official announcement, said JAFZA aimed to raise $650 million from the new sukuk and $1.2 billion from the Islamic facility.

The Islamic facility is expected to be a borrowing arrangement from banks, banking sources had said earlier . The rest of this year’s sukuk redemption would be paid for with JAFZA’s internal cash resources.

The state-owned company’s 7.5-billion-dirham ($2.04 billion) sukuk comes due in November, and bond holders voted last month to let JAFZA repay the debt early.

The JAFZA sukuk is one of the major corporate debt maturities in Dubai this year, and a smooth redemption would increase confidence that the emirate is bringing its debt problems under control.

Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Monday that the plan to raise new financing and repay the sukuk “would remove the existing refinancing risk that currently constrains JAFZA’s ratings and thereby provide the company with a sustainable capital structure and a materially improved debt maturity profile”.

Lead managers said last week that JAFZA had picked seven banks to arrange its new sukuk issue. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Andrew Torchia, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.