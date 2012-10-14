FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Limitless to repay lenders by 2016 in debt deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's Limitless to repay lenders by 2016 in debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Dubai property firm Limitless, which reached a restructuring agreement with creditors on a $1.2 billion loan last week, will repay debt due to bank creditors by 2016, the indebted firm’s chairman said on Sunday.

Limitless, which was hit hard by the emirate’s 2009 property market crisis, will fully repay trade creditors in 2015 without offering any interest on their loans due, Ali Rashid Lootah told reporters.

The developer concluded a deal on restructuring the $1.2 billion loan last week, bringing to an end talks that had lasted over two years.

It has cleared its obligations to 92 percent of trade creditors, and has signed settlement agreements with the remainder, Limitless said in a statement last week. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.